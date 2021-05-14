The RAE apologizes to Emilia Pardo Bazán a century later for the sexist treatment she gave the writer

The author Emilia Pardo Bazán. (Photo: EFE)

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) has celebrated this Thursday, May 13, a tribute to the writer Emilia Pardo Bazán on the occasion of the centenary of her death, in an act in which she has asked forgiveness for not incorporating into the institution an author who “ He more than deserved it ”.

“Pardo Bazán suffered a lot with the RAE and was a writer who more than deserved to be in this house. We look back with sorrow, but understanding that the historical situation was what it was. Even so, we really regret that a situation like that of Emilia happened ”, said at the beginning of the act the director of the RAE, Santiago Muñoz Machado.

In fact, the director of the Academy has symbolically indicated that Pardo Bazán could occupy seat 47 of the RAE – the institution has 46. “They are those chairs that are reserved for those better than those who were inside at the time and did not have the opportunity to enter,” he lamented.

Even Muñoz Machado has spoken about ‘the question of Doña Emilia’ to address this matter, which “occupies a special place” for the institution. “As director of the institution, I must refer normally to what happened 100 years ago in this house,” he warned.

“The ladies were not received in this institution for reasons of sex and the academics protested against Emilia Pardo Bazán, without underestimating her literary virtues, so that she could join”, the academic pointed out, recalling that vetoes were previously established against the women with Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda.

“That was the way things were in any place and the treatment of women was then in almost all pa …

