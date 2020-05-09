New missions to face the dangers of this post-apocalyptic management game.

This is the roadmap with the future content of Endzone.

For a few weeks now, PC gamers have been able to enjoy early access to Endzone – A World Apart, a management game in a post-apocalyptic world that proposes us to rebuild society in a hostile environment where radiation can kill anyone’s life. And thanks to a recent update, strategy fans have new content at their fingertips with which to continue enjoying this experience.

The new tutorial will allow you to learn to play fasterSpecifically they have been addedup to 17 side missionswith their own goals and rewards that promise to challenge players. On the other hand, to facilitate access to the video game, a completetutorialIt will guide new players through more than 30 detailed missions that will help improve the sensations with the game.

There are a few other minor tweaks and enhancements that seek to provide a better gaming experience, with options such as the ability to intercept radio broadcasts from other settlements that want to join our camp, or a filter to make it easier to get around the Endzone menus – A World Apart. Following the roadmap presented long ago, in June it is planned to expand the game withmore build options.

If you are interested you can buy Endzone for 23.99 euros on Steam and start enjoying its contents in the Early Access phase. Speaking titles of these characteristics, we recommend that you take a look at our special Megalpolis, Romans, Pharaohs and even ants: I review 25 years building cities in which we review the origins of the genre, talking about some of the great classics of the strategy and management.

