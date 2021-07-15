The radical saddlery of the pininfarina theorem

The Theorem from Pininfarina It is a radically designed electric concept, measuring 5.4 meters long (like a Mercedes-Maybach S) and only 1.4 meters high. It was sculpted in the wind tunnel by Pininfarina to take full advantage of its aerodynamic efficiency, with large side ducts that channel the airflow from front to back and, consequently, favor its autonomy.

Gallery: Other details of the new Pininfarina prototype, Theorem.

.

The cabin observes an unusual 1 + 2 + 2 seating arrangement. Think of a McLaren F1 with three rows and no steering wheel. It is also fully autonomous, allowing the front seat to be pushed fully forward. Pininfarina says it offers a driving mode and a rest mode, which transforms the interior into a “social space for passengers to move around.”.

.

The designer does not give technical details of his prototype, but it is known that the Theorem is based on a chassis developed by Benteler, exclusively for electric vehicles. The elegant seating was made in conjunction with the furniture manufacturer Poltrona Frau and was conceived to fold into benches.. Continental also participated in the process of R&D and provided the pop-up buttons, each one in a different way to facilitate their identification.

Photos: A curious arrangement of the chairs offers the new Pininfarina Theorem.

.

The Theorem was only developed as a proof, and will be presenting to a selected audience in the coming weeks.

.