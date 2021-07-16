The radical change of image of Álvaro Morte, ‘The Professor’ of ‘La casa de papel’

The actor Álvaro Morte. (Photo: GTRES)

The actor Álvaro Morte is the Professor and organizer of the most famous robbery in the world: that of La casa de papel. The Netflix series will return in September to premiere what will be its last season.

Its protagonists, after having closed the circle of fiction, continue to develop other characters. For example, Morte has stepped into the shoes of Juan Sebastián Elcano to record Sin Límites, a series on Amazon Prime Video and RTVE.

In this series and on the anniversary of the fifth centenary of the expedition led by Elcano to go around the world by boat, the actor has had to put himself in the shoes of the adventurer.

To do this, she has had to undergo a radical makeover. Morte has published on his Instagram profile an image in which he is seen with two other actors with a thick beard and long hair.

“‘Elcano’s crew cuts to eat’ or ‘The members of Black Sabbath visit the spa'”, has written the interpreter next to the snapshot. In addition, he has asked his followers to title the photo.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE