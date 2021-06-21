The radar that measures your car’s emissions already works in Madrid

Enlarge

ACD June 21, 2021

Madrid is going to measure the emissions of the cars in the capital with a new radar. For now, there will be no fines, but in the future …

We have radars that measure the speed of the car we drive, radars that read our license plate, that detect us if we enter low-emission zones, that discover if we have jumped a traffic light … Well, to these we must add one that it will detect the emission level of our vehicle. The Madrid City Council is testing it in the central Prim street and is able to remotely calculate the level of pollution from cars.

“We are facing the first real-time remote sensing system for polluting vehicle particles with Spanish technology. Detect license plate, identify driver and vehicle emissions”, Has assured the councilor delegate for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the Madrid city council, Ángel Niño.

For now no fine, for now …

The system is made up of a measurement cabin that calculates the real emissions of each vehicle in circulation, massively and remotely, as well as the speed and acceleration in its wake.

Through a beam of infrared and ultraviolet light that crosses the road, the vehicle’s license plate is identified, allowing the data collected in its technical file to be known through the database of the General Directorate of Traffic or municipal registers. An information panel that is installed a few meters later indicates to the driver if the emission level of his car is low, medium or high.

It may interest you: In 2023 they will ban combustion cars in cities

For now, it is only an informative message, although the City Council Consider sending this information to the address of the vehicle owners “So that they have reliable knowledge of the level of emissions of their vehicles and, therefore, that they can have a greater environmental commitment, verifying those emissions in the ITV”.

And it is that the Madrid authorities can force drivers of excessively polluting vehicles to pass an emissions test at an ITV station to check the level of emissions.

There is no talk of fines, but that may be the next stepGiven that in the remainder of the year, the City Council will place this mobile system in different parts of the city in order to pursue the most polluting vehicles.