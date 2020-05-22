The Racket Club Chapín-Jerez (former headquarters of ATJ Jerez) reopens its Monday, May 25, its Xtreme Tennis School, with the maximum guarantees of safety for users, who can once again enjoy training in this sports discipline.

In this way, the progressive reopening of the facilities of The Racket Club Chapín-Jerez begins, consisting of 7 tennis courts that comply with the homologation established by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (3 clay courts and 4 ITF3 resins) and Another 7 paddle tennis (5 wall and 2 glass, all with 12-millimeter grass similar to that of the World Paddle Tour WPT). They were completely renovated last fall and can now be enjoyed again, after the closure to comply with the recommendations of the health authorities regarding COVID-19.

Tennis classes will begin on Monday, May 25 and from June 1, paddle tennis will also resume. The schedules will be developed in different shifts, from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On the other hand, the individual trainings of the federated athletes will take place, always in one-on-one mode, at the time agreed between the monitor and the user.

Among the measures to be taken, players and monitor will maintain a physical distance of at least two meters, they must sanitize their equipment, they will use new balls when possible and they will cross the track on the opposite side of the teammate.

Prestige training

The tennis classes are run by the prestigious Xtreme Tennis School, a leading sports institution in the province of Cádiz for more than 20 years and whose technical direction is occupied by Gabriel Sancho and Antonio Nieto, both with extensive experience in the world of competition. and tennis player and club management. Xtreme Tennis currently has more than 80 licenses and players who are already at the top of the Andalusian level, with a great projection.

For its part, the paddle school includes both classes for children (a maximum of two children can be on the track, together with the teacher) and individual training for adults. The sports direction and management is in charge of Santiago Galván, a coach and instructor with almost 20 years of experience from the M3 Padel Academy in Madrid, one of the leading centers worldwide, in which great players of the World Padel Tour.