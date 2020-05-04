The United States has been one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the world, and tensions continue to grow.

Protesters are taking to the streets, some with assault weapons, to protest the containment measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

A growing backlash against orders to stay home, fueled by conservative media experts on Fox News and even by United States President Donald Trump, has generated unusual scenes on the streets of the United States, including a defiant worker toilet that blocked a row of cars with protesters.

A male nurse challenging protesters in Denver on Sunday local time. Source: Twitter / Marc Zenn

Images circulating on the Internet show a toilet stopped in the middle of a crosswalk, blocking a street in downtown Denver, Colorado, where a row of protesters were slowly trying to pass in their trucks and cars, Sunday at time local.

In the scene, a woman is seen who, from her truck, blocked by the health workers, takes her body out the window and shouts: “It’s a free country! Land of freedom! ”

“Go to China if you want communism,” he yells at the nurse, who is wearing a uniform and a mask.

Numerous trucks can be heard supporting him from behind as many American flags wave and some onlookers applaud the hospital workers.

Photographer Alyson McClaran captured the moment when a health worker and a colleague block protesting drivers, while others scold them.

Some witnesses cheered on the nurses. Source: Facebook / Alyson McClaran

“Health workers block the street in protest against hundreds of people who gathered at the United States Capitol to demand that the order of confinement be lifted,” he posted along with the photos that have been shared more than 20,000 times on Facebook, since they were published this morning.

“These photos are incredibly powerful, moving and convey great determination,” commented one Facebook user.

“When you mix privilege, ignorance and stupidity, you create a cocktail that is more dangerous than the coronavirus,” said another.

A growing wave of anti-confinement protesters is storming the streets of the United States. Source: Facebook / Alyson McClaran

Conservative groups support the protests

The Colorado scenes unfolded after protests against the confinement that have taken place in the states of Michigan, Virginia and Minnesota in recent days.

urging people in those states to “break free”. “data-reactid =” 89 “> On Friday, local time, Fox News aired a segment about the protests in those three states and minutes later, Donald Trump tweeted to his 77.4 million followers urging people in those states to “break free.”

According to The Guardian, the hotbed of protests is backed by several conservative, wealthy, and far-right groups, including one funded by the family of Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

The so-called “Operation Jam” in Michigan last week, which started the wave of protests, was related to the Republican Party and the Trump administration, the publication revealed.

The other alleged host of the event was the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a group founded by Matt Maddock who is now a Republican member of the state House of Representatives.

Pew Research Center survey posted at the start of the protests, most Americans support confinement, with 66% of respondents saying they are concerned that state governments are lifting restrictions on public activity too soon. “data-reactid =” 118 ” > According to a Pew Research Center poll released at the start of the protests, most Americans support confinement, with 66% of respondents saying they are concerned that state governments are lifting restrictions on public activity too soon. .

Hundreds of people protest in Washington state defying the ban

In one of the last rounds of protests to coincide with events in Colorado, an estimated 2,500 people demonstrated outside the Washington State Capitol to protest against Democratic Governor Jay Inslee’s confinement order, challenging the ban on participation in meetings of 50 people or more.

Despite the call by the organizers of the demonstration to wear masks or other protective measures, many did not.

Police estimated the crowd to be 2,500 people, making it one of the largest protests in the United States against confinement last week.

Hundreds of protesters gather around the Capitol in Olympia, Washington. Source: .

In Olympia, hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the capitol building and around a fountain in contravention of state and federal health guidelines during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“Closing companies by choosing winners and losers according to whether they are essential or not is a violation of the state and federal constitution,” protest organizer Tyler Miller, 39, told ..

Protesters drove their cars to the state capitol, honking their horns and blocking the streets.

Protesters in the United States during the Washington state protests, local time on Sunday. Source: .

“There is no doubt that defending freedom means exposing yourself to danger,” said Miller, paraphrasing a quote from John Adams.

“The American revolution was fought in full swing of a smallpox epidemic. Our founders were very aware of these types of risks. ”

Although crowds were slow to withdraw after the event ended, police reportedly did not issue any fines.

The United States has by far the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 760,000 cases registered so far.