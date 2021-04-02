The racist accusation of the British Royal House sinks deep and costs Johnson a crisis

Boris Johnson, during a recent press conference on coronavirus, in London. (Photo: POOL via REUTERS)

The accusations of racism leveled against the British Royal Household by the Dukes of Sussex in their interview with Oprah Winfrey are causing changes not only in The Firm, but in all of British society. After the Black Live Matter movement took hold in the islands, the words of Meghan Markle came and there is no turning back: the debate on structural contempt against black people is on the streets and relativisms are not accepted .

That is why, when they have arrived from the Government itself, history has ended in crisis: the adviser to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on ethnic minorities, Samuel Kasumu, will leave the cabinet after a report was made public that he denied that there was institutionalized racism in the UK.

Kasumu, the highest-ranking black adviser in the Executive, will leave his post in May, although sources close to the Government quoted by the media have ruled out today that his departure is linked to the document made by a special commission, at the request of the Executive , on social inequalities.

Kasumo had already submitted his resignation last February, but withdrew it shortly after after a conversation he had with the British Minister for Vaccination, Nahdim Zahawi.

In the letter of resignation that he had delivered in February, the adviser accused the conservatives in power of promoting “policies impregnated with division,” according to the media.

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Inequalities, established after the formation of the so-called anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter by the death last year of George Floyd in the US, carried out a comprehensive analysis on social inequalities.

The document is …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.