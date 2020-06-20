Former basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has denounced « institutional » racism present in American society, « more deadly than COVID-19 », after the murder of the black citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, and has assured that African-Americans are « on the edge » because they have lived for many years « in a burning building. »

« Perhaps the main concern of the black community right now is not if the protesters are standing three or six feet away or if some desperate souls steal some T-shirts or even burn down a police station, but rather if your children, husbands and wives, siblings and parents will be killed by police just for going for a walk or driving. Or if being black means taking refuge at home for the rest of your lives because the virus of racism that infects the country is more deadly than COVID-19, « he said in an article in the Los Angeles Times.

The 73-year-old American native called to reflect on the video of George Floyd’s death. « If you’re white, you probably mumbled a horrified ‘oh my gosh’ as ​​you shook your head at the cruel injustice. If you’re black, you probably jumped up, cursing and screaming ‘again!’ « He said..

« Those Minneapolis police said Floyd was resisting arrest, but video from a store showed that it was not.. The cop who walked on Floyd’s neck was not a stereotype of an enraged southerner, but an officer who seemed calm, entitled, and ruthless: he embodied the banality of evil, « said the former Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks player.

« What do you see when you see angry black protesters Who pile up outside the police stations with your fists raised? If you are white, you may be thinking ‘they do not fulfill the distance’. Then you see black faces looting shops or a burning police station and you think ‘that damages its cause’. You are not wrong, but you are not right either, « he said.

So, recalled that the black community « is used to the institutional racism inherent in education, the judicial system and employment ». « And while we do everything to raise public and political awareness, it hardly changes. COVID-19 has exacerbated the consequences, as we die at a significantly higher rate than whites, we are the first to lose our jobs and We watch helplessly as Republicans try to stop us from voting, « he listed.

« It seems the black hunting season has opened. Yes, protests are often used as an excuse for some to take advantage. I don’t want to see looted stores or burned buildings. But African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burned closer and closer, « the mythical expivot continued.

« Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible, even if you are suffocating, until you let the sun in. Then you see that it is everywhere. As long as we let the light in, we will have the possibility to clean it. But we have to be vigilant, because it’s always in the air, « warned the six-time NBA winner (one with the Bucks and five with the Lakers).

« What you should see when you see black protesters in the Trump era and the coronavirus is people pushed to the limit, not because they want bars and beauty salons, but because they want to live, breathe. They want to silence our voice, steal our breath. What I want to see is not the path to judgment, but a race to justice, « he concluded.