The racism suffered by Regé-Jean Page in a DC Comics casting

Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page revealed that he came close to being a part of DC Comics but was rejected for being black.

Regé-Jean Page is one of the men of the moment after his participation in Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series. The Netflix phenomenon has made him a star thanks to his role as the Duke, but the British actor is looking for new adventures and for which he refused to return for the second season. Regé apparently wants to join the world of superheroes and was once very close… but the DC casting didn’t end well at all.

The Hollywood Reporter released a report on Ray Fisher’s allegations against Joss Whedon and Warner Bros and DC executives. The actor accuses them of alleged toxic and racist behavior in the filming of Justice League after the departure of Zack Snyder. And in the midst of this scandal, the name of Regé-Jean Page emerged, who auditioned to star in the Krypton series, produced by DC in 2018 for SyFy.

Racism in DC casting

The creators of the series wanted Regé-Jean Page to play Superman’s grandfather in this drama about the fall of Kal-El’s homeworld, but DC executive Geoff Johns refused, claiming Superman couldn’t have a black grandfather. Representatives for Johns have argued that the producer thought fans expected a character who looked like a young Henry Cavill (and they signed Cameron Cuffe).

Faced with the commotion that this news began to generate, Regé himself spoke about this issue on his social networks, thus confirming the bad treatment and racism he received from DC. “Hearing about those conversations doesn’t hurt any less now than it did then. The clarification almost hurts more, to be honest. I follow my ball. I keep working. We are still flying, ”he wrote.