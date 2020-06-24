© Personal archive of Roy Ibonga

Roy Ibonga moved to Bryansk in 2017

The Black Lives Matters movement and anti-racist protests have not had as much echo in Russia as in other countries, but that does not mean that discrimination is not an everyday reality for many there.

It is estimated that dozens of people of mixed ethnic origin live in the nation, in addition to immigrants from African and Caribbean countries who came to work or study.

Five of them told us about their experiences.

Roy Ibonga, 21, economics student

Recently, the video of a taxi driver refusing to carry a black man in his vehicle caught attention on Russia’s social media.

The passenger left on the sidewalk was Roy Ibonga, a 21-year-old Congolese student who attends Bryansk State University.

In his video, published on social networks, the taxi driver can be heard saying: « If I don’t like a person, I don’t pick him up. He is my car. »

When Roy asks him directly « Are you racist? « , The driver answer back: « Yes of course ».

Later, the Yandex taxi company, the Russian equivalent of Uber, apologized to Roy.

« Thank you for finding a way to let us know of this intolerable behavior. I am so sorry it happened to you, » wrote a customer service representative.

The taxi driver was fired that same day. The company stated that « rude or racist drivers have no place in Yandex Taxi ».

Roy wrote about the incident on Instagram. Some users expressed their support, but others they responded with racist insultss. Then Roy canceled his account. Some users criticized Yandex for firing the taxi driver and even urged a boycott.

« Once they didn’t let me into a cafe »

Roy lives in Bryansk, a city 380 km south of Moscow, where he is not the only African student, yet he says they have all experienced the same racist treatment.

« That taxi incident – it happens many times. I just decided to make a video this time to show people. The same thing always happens. It happens to my friends too, but they don’t mention it because they don’t speak Russian.

© Roy Ibonga

Roy lives in Bryansk, a city 380 km south of Moscow.

« One time last year, they didn’t let me into a cafe. The security guard said to me, ‘You can’t go in because the last time Africans came, a fight started.’ What does that have to do with me? I asked But he wouldn’t let me in. He even called the manager and they said they wouldn’t let me in. «

« Maybe it is because there are not many of us and we have not been here for a long time, so people are not used to us. There is a big difference between Bryansk and Moscow. Moscow is like a different country. I never felt discriminated against there. «

Roy says he has never seen a police officer hit a black person in Russia « and » I have never had a problem with the police here. «

« If people are racist against me, I just walk away. There’s no need to be aggressive. Anyway those people will not understand and will not change. I try to ignore it. It is stressful. You start to think, ‘Why was I born black?’ «

« I was born in the Congo and spent my whole life there. I only came across racism when I came to Russia in 2017. I find it very hurtful. You go out on the street and everyone looks at you as if you were not human. It is really offensive » .

Isabel Kastilio, 27, marketing manager

« I live in Moscow, but I went to university in Saint Petersburg and I was born in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk [en el lejano oriente de Rusia]. «

Isabel relates that she was treated unpleasantly by the other children at school and they reminded him every day that his skin color was different.

« It was very difficult to bear it every day, although I went to one of the best schools in the city, specializing in mathematics and physics. I couldn’t defend myself there. I didn’t tell my parents anything about it. My older brother protected me at school Sometimes he would get into fights for me. »

Isabel dreamed of leaving Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk somewhere where she could walk down the street without people staring at her. Both she and her Dominican father were routinely observed like this.

« When I moved to Saint Petersburg, everything improved a lot, I started to forget that I looked different. But later, when I started working and needed to rent a flat, I felt racism again.

« Slavs only » ‘

It was especially bad in Moscow, says Isabel. All the classifieds of leases said « Slavs only ».

« When the owners heard my name on the phone, even if I had a permit to live in Moscow, they did not believe that I could pay the rent. I had to make an appointment in person, so they could see that I was a normal person with a normal job and that he wasn’t going to turn his apartment into a drug den. »

« Every time I met someone new, as soon as they relaxed they would start jokes. I ignore them or take part in the chatter, if I see that they are only joking. If you always get mad, that makes you a bunch of nerves«

« Enemy of the people »

Isabel’s mother is from the island of Sakhalin and her father from the Dominican Republic. They met in the 1980s, when they were studying in Kiev, the capital of the then Soviet Republic of Ukraine.

Isabel’s father came to the Soviet Union through a student exchange program. Isabel says that when her parents married, when they were still students, the university’s reaction was negative. Her mother was harassed and called an « enemy of the people ».

« They started giving her bad grades in college, although she had always been one of the first in class. One day after giving birth to my brother she had an exam. The university refused to postpone it. You were not given the opportunity to properly defend your thesis. He always got the best grades, but they gave him nothing higher than a third-class grade. «

Read more about racism and the protests against it:

Maxim Nikolsky, 24, journalist

© Maxim Nikolsky

Maxim experienced racism as a child.

« I have experienced casual racism in Moscow. Sometimes people look at me with suspicion or displeasure and change places if I sit next to me on the subway. But I have not noticed serious racial hatred. Not as an adult. »

« I did face racism in elementary and middle school. I think that left a mark on me. I lived on the outskirts of Moscow. It wasn’t just the boys, but their parents who were raising them as racists«

« When my mom went to a parent meeting and complained that the other children were offending me, they said, ‘It’s his fault that I gave birth to him.’ Then I went to a better school. The children and especially the parents were much more conscious and open-minded. «

« When I was a kid it bothered me a lot and a lot of times I didn’t want to go to school. Now I don’t care so much, but there are still times when it does (affect me). »

« Once, at college journalism college, I held the door open for a girl and someone behind me said, ‘Oh, journalism college has a black doorman! That kind of thing infuriates me, but overall much less. I have learned to keep a positive attitude and I think my appearance is an advantage. «

« It is causal racism that is a problem in Russia and comes from ignorance. I don’t think we have the institutionalized racism of the West. »

Kamilla Ogun, 21, basketball player

© Kamilla Ogun

When Kamilla moved to Moscow at the age of 12, he faced less racism.

« I have been following the protests in the United States from the beginning. I was shocked by the brutality against people of color there. Racism is a problem in Russia too, but here they keep everything quiet«

Kamilla is of Russian and Nigerian origin. He grew up in Stary Oskol, a town 600 km south of Moscow. There were not many more black people there.

« You could count the number of black people on the fingers of one hand. I was lucky because my class was quite tolerant and we all knew each other from kindergarten. But kids from other classes called me things. That was definitely racist and they insulted me. »

« I came to Moscow to play for a team when I was 12 years old and racism wasn’t that bad there. I was still being asked indiscreet questions like, ‘Are you from Africa or something?’ Some people don’t realize that those comments are offensive. I answer sarcastically or just ignore them.

« Basketball clubs are used to having black girls on their teams already, so there is less racism. But when you play for a Russian team there are always comments on social media: Is it really Russian? Will there have been confusion? People believe which is funny when black girls play for Russia. »

« It bothered me so much when I was a child, I took it to heart. Now I don’t listen to it. Why do they call me things? The answer is simple: I’m not the one who’s wrong, it’s the people around me. »

Alena El-Hussein, 25, linguist

© Alena El-Hussein’s

Alena El-Hussein says she has felt different all her life.

Alena El-Hussein is born in Moscow of Russian and Sudanese origin. Throughout his life he has felt that he is different.

« It is not always offensive. It depends on the situation. I have rarely been called a chernaya – ‘a black woman’ – but she has always been an ignorant person. I have had altercations, but almost always because of my personality instead of the color of my skin. There have definitely been times when they called me ‘chocolate’ and other things like that. »

Alena believes that the problem of racism in Russia is different from that of the United States.

« The men and women of Russia identify with the colonizing white Europeans. The ignorance of history causes them the delusion of superiority. »

« Racism here is not so directed against black people but against the people of the former Soviet republics«

« The people of Central Asia are subjected to serious racism. It is curious that there are no protests against that. Perhaps Russian society has not yet become aware of that. »