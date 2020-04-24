In Spanish football there is still no unanimity to even return to group training. Despite the agreement between the CSD, the RFEF and the League, there are clubs and players who still do not see the opportunity to return to work due to the health alert for the coronavirus. One of them is the Racing de Santander, whose squad has issued a statement this Thursday where they show contrary to that return to the pit, so they obviously do not consider it appropriate to resume the competition in the short term. further, do not see it appropriate to undergo a Covid-19 test when there are not enough for the most exposed people.

«Currently, with more than 22,000 dead in Spain and 400 dead today, we think that football should be in the background. This statement is not due to our qualifying situation, because we do not know where Racing would be if they did not play the remaining matches, “say the players, the coaching staff, the staff attached to the first team and the sports director of the team. Racing.

On the other hand, they do not want to undergo the coronavirus test unless they are forced to: “It does not seem appropriate for us to undergo the Covid-19 test when there are not enough for the people who work on the front line to stop this epidemic, especially for the health workers, the Bodies and State Security Forces, pharmacists, supermarket workers and transporters ”. Finally, they say that they will return to group training when Health orders it and make it clear that soccer is not an essential activity according to their point of view, in addition to pointing out that it is a contact sport in which the contagions of having some positive for Covid-19.

The full statement from the Racing squad: