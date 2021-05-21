The race to find a pill to treat COVID-19 on the inside

By Deena Beasley

LOS ANGELES, USA (Reuters) – In early 2020, when the new coronavirus began to spread around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a “SWAT team” of scientists and chemists to identify a possible treatment to combat COVID- 19.

The US pharmaceutical giant, which had begun exploring a vaccine, also wanted to produce a pill that would prevent the spread of the infection, similar to how the drug Tamiflu fights the flu.

The team screened Pfizer’s library of molecules for unused compounds to help jump-start the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate.

More than a year later, Pfizer has yet to begin large-scale human trials of an oral treatment for COVID-19, something it says it hopes to begin in July.

Pfizer and its rivals, including the American company Merck & Co Inc and the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG, are rushing to produce the first antiviral pill that people can take when symptoms of the disease appear.

The common goal is to fill a treatment gap, helping people newly infected with the coronavirus avoid a serious illness that requires hospitalization.

But after almost 18 months of the pandemic, there is still no easy treatment to administer that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, despite the fact that several effective vaccines have been developed, such as one from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, which in December became the first to be licensed for use in the United States.

Pfizer’s experience highlights the challenges drug manufacturers face in developing an oral treatment for the virus.

Unlike a vaccine, which only needs to activate the body’s immune system, an effective antiviral pill must prevent the virus from spreading through the body and, at the same time, be selective enough not to interfere with healthy cells.

Drug company executives say antivirals are also difficult to test. A drug must be given early in the infection, which means finding test participants who have recently contracted COVID-19.

Many people infected with the virus develop only mild symptoms, but studies must show that a drug has a significant impact on the health of patients.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said the company could apply for an emergency authorization in the United States for a COVID-19 pill later this year.

“Right now we have very good reason to believe that we can succeed,” Bourla told an economic forum held in Greece via video conference last week.

Pfizer and its rivals say the development process has been much faster than the many years it usually takes to produce a drug that can be taken as a pill.

Merck and Roche have recently started the latest human trials and have also said that their drugs could be ready later this year.

Merck is developing its drug in collaboration with biotech Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP and Roche is working with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Governments around the world have invested billions of dollars in vaccine development, but Pfizer, Merck and Roche say they have not received official funding to develop oral antivirals against the disease.

HUNTING THE NEXT TAMIFLU

While the rate of new COVID-19 infections is currently on the decline in some countries, others continue to fight the rapid spread of the virus. And because vaccines are in short supply in many countries, much of the world will not be immunized for several years. Also, many people remain reluctant to get vaccinated.

Scientists predict that COVID-19 – which has killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide – could turn into a seasonal flu-like illness.

“We need a pill that can keep people out of the hospital,” said Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, a professor and infectious disease specialist at Harvard Medical School.

Doctors have tried several existing oral drugs to combat COVID-19, but none have yet been successful in rigorous clinical trials.

Currently, the only treatments that have been shown to help COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization are antibody drugs that require long intravenous infusions and work worse against variants of the coronavirus.

Pfizer and its rivals say their oral antiviral candidates could be effective against a broad spectrum of coronavirus variants, but the data has not been released.

For patients already hospitalized with COVID-19, treatment usually consists of steroids or anti-inflammatories to control the symptoms of the infection, but these drugs do not target the virus itself.

The only antiviral drug approved in the United States to treat COVID-19 is Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir, which is administered intravenously and is used only in hospitalized patients.

Gilead is currently testing an inhaled form of remdesivir and is exploring other compounds that could be effective oral agents.

“We are all on the hunt for the next Tamiflu,” said Gilead Medical Director Merdad Parsey.

Tamiflu is recommended for people who have had the flu for no more than two days and has been shown to shorten the duration of symptoms of the illness.

A “MASTERPIECE OF CHEMISTRY”

Pfizer scientists and chemists began searching for an antiviral treatment in January of last year. They quickly set their sights on a compound from 2003, when the company was seeking a treatment for the first global SARS pandemic, said Charlotte Allerton, the company’s chief drug designer.

The compound belongs to a class known as protease inhibitors, designed to block a key enzyme, or protease, essential to the coronavirus’ ability to multiply. Similar drugs are used to treat other viral infections such as HIV and hepatitis C, both alone and in combination with other antivirals.

The Pfizer scientists hit a first hurdle. Laboratory tests showed that the drug candidate was active against the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, but the concentrations were not strong enough to fight the virus in humans, Allerton said.

Pfizer continued to work with the active component of that compound to formulate a drug that could be administered intravenously. But antivirals are more helpful if the disease is caught early “and that’s not easy with an IV drug,” Allerton said.

In March 2020, Pfizer scientists also began designing a new compound that can be absorbed through the stomach and taken in pill form, which they completed in July, according to Allerton.

Discovering a protease inhibitor that can be given by mouth was “a bit of a chemistry masterpiece,” said Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten.

The development of antivirals is more complex than that of vaccines because they have to target the virus when it is already replicating within human cells, without damaging healthy cells. Vaccines for COVID-19 often teach the human immune system to recognize and attack a part of the “spike” protein that is specific to the coronavirus.

A COVID pill would likely only last a few days, but drug manufacturers have had to move slowly to ensure safety.

DECEPTIVE EVIDENCE

Merck and Roche drug candidates use different mechanisms than Pfizer, and each other, to disrupt the replication machinery of the virus. But the companies share similar challenges in testing.

One of them is to ensure that the patient receives the drug shortly after COVID-19 infection. “You have to treat as early as possible in the disease process, when the virus is spreading,” said Pfizer’s Dolsten.

Also, since vaccination rates are high in some regions, trials must be conducted in countries where COVID-19 continues to rise.

In March of this year, Pfizer began the first human trials of its experimental oral treatment against COVID-19, known as PF-07321332, in the United States. This came after the company began another trial of the drug intravenously last fall.

Dolsten declined to comment on how pending late-stage trials of either drug will be structured.

Merck’s antiviral drug candidate, called molnupiravir, recently suffered a setback. The company said in April that it would no longer use it on hospitalized patients.

However, Merck said it is moving the drug into the final phase of trials with a small group of outpatients, specifically those who have had symptoms for no more than five days and with at least one risk factor for severe disease. such as old age, obesity or diabetes.

Merck said it could have final data in September or October.

Roche and its partner Atea are also limiting participation in their recently started advanced phase trial of their drug AT-527 to COVID-19 patients with symptoms for less than five days. Atea said that the final results of the trial are expected before the end of this year.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)