The race to be the best 300 euro mobile is more competitive than ever (Clear the X # 133)

Are good, nice and cheap. The mobiles that play with the barrier of 300 euros They have managed to become the kings of a segment in which there seems to be less and less clear reasons to invest the usual 1,000 euros (or more) of high-end terminals.

Precisely these days we have met two mobiles that aspire to become protagonists in this field, but they will have to compete with a large group of rivals who compete with each other but row in the same direction: to convince us that these mobiles they are not good enough, but really good.

Maybe a few years ago that was more debatable, but today mobiles below 300 euros are capable of exceeding the expectations of almost any user. To talk about it, this episode of Clear the X brings together Jose Garcia (@josedextro), Xataka editor, and a server, Javier Pastor (@javipas). At the controls, as always, is Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo), editor at Genbeta and producer of this and other house podcasts such as Loop Infinito.

Long live the chollotelephones

The POCO X3 Pro and the realme 8 Pro have animated Tech Week. They have done it with Really remarkable specs, design and prices even being below the barrier of 300 euros.

In fact, contemplating the specification sheet of both models, it is verified more than ever that a 300 euro mobile has little to envy much more expensive terminals and theoretically much higher. There are sacrifices, of course, but not so remarkable anymore.

Not even in one of the classic sections that served as a clear excuse for having a high price tag. The cameras of these mobiles are already fantastic, and it is increasingly difficult to differentiate if a photo is of a 1000 euro mobile or one of 300.

In this market there are practically all the big players in the market, who know that here is a good part of the total volume of units that are sold throughout the year. Xiaomi is the standout for example in Spain —Huawei is falling as a result of no longer having Google services and applications—, but competing with it are manufacturers such as Samsung (of course), OPPO, realme (which climbs positions) or Vivo.

In the end, what seems clear is that the specifications are no longer such an obvious indicator of how good (or bad) a mobile is, and there are theoretically more modest high-end mobiles in certain sections that end up being more expensive for other reasons: the factor of personal perception of a brand or model is key, especially in the high-end, and manufacturers know it.

The conclusion is obvious: for the vast majority of users, mobile phones that are sold in that price range of between 200 and 300 euros they usually meet all your needs perfectly, and that’s great news for a segment that has definitely democratized and given all kinds of users access to great features.

