Third season of the ‘All-Star Series’: races in Monaco, Indianapolis and Le Mans

The contest concludes on June 27, one week before the return of Formula 1

Formula 1 will return to action the weekend of July 3-5 in Austria. In other words, there is still a long month to go to enjoy the Grand Circus single-seaters on the track. As a remedy, The Race has organized its own Virtual Virtual Triple Crown ’from this Saturday until June 27.

The Triple Crown of Motorsports – so longed for by Fernando Alonso – consists of achieving victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 Miles and the Le Mans 24 Hours – although some experts exchange the Monaco GP for the F1 title -, and the only driver who has done so to date is Graham Hill.

Now, the British media The Race has wanted to bring the Triple Crown to the virtual world: for the third season of the ‘All-Star Series’, the calendar includes a race in Monaco –on June 6–, another in Indianapolis –20 of June– and a last one at Le Mans –June 27–, although the duration of each one has not been specified.

Of course, the two-week ‘leap’ from Monaco to Indianapolis is justified because the weekend of June 12-13 will host the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, in which a host of professional drivers and ‘ Simracers’ will compete for victory on the La Sarthe circuit.

Again, there will be three categories in this All-Star Series in Season 3: Pro Cup, for active professional pilots; Sim Masters, for professional simracers; Legends Trophy, for motorsport legends – in which riders of the stature of Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso or even Mario Andretti have competed.

At the moment, Fernando Alonso has not confirmed his participation in this ‘battle’ for the Virtual Triple Crown, but it appears in the main image that The Race has uploaded to his social networks. His performance shown in the last four races is a good indication to face this new challenge.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.