The RACE hosts the third event of the RTP – MARCA Challenge, with 200 young tennis players in action

Next Monday, May 31, start at the club RACE of Madrid the final phase of the third test of the RPT National Circuit – MARCA Challenge by Wilson – Tennis Point, where all the youth categories are disputed: U12 + U14 + U16 + U18. That is, from fry to junior.

The Madrid test has the direction of Oscar Vega and Carlos Marcote, and will have Carmen Heras, as Referee Judge. In the same they will take part 200 young players from all over Spain, in the magnificent facilities of the RACE, in Ciudalcampo, near the legendary Jarama circuit.

The appointment is made at the initiative of the Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain. He himself has been organizing the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during the year 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, and the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.

The tables of all categories and order of play are already published at www.rptenis.org