The race for the monopoly

Christian teruel

@Chris_Le_Gabach

If it is already difficult to agree on a fight between champion fighters from different organizations, imagine if they also belong to different platforms and promoters, with many and even greater interests. And behaving selfishly like a kid who takes the ball if he doesn’t play the way he wants. All these estates have decided to wage war each for their part, entering a race to become the biggest in the business and eliminate their rivals; with fans and boxers as losers.

The great promoters and bosses of the boxing world seem to have erected Dana White as their prophet. The UFC mogul has managed to create a kind of monopoly in the discipline of mixed martial arts with great public and financial success. And, to make matters worse, like Moisés, he has made his way through the waters of the contact sports industry, leading many boxing fans to his company.

One of the big shots, the Englishman Eddie hearnThe boss of Matchroom and a close associate of DAZN, he has always admired Dana White and does not skimp on praise whenever he gets the chance. He aspires and works to be able to do the same with boxing with almost no hiding. To do this, it has not only concentrated its efforts on recruiting talent in the UK and holding good events there, but on doing the same in all parts of the globe, expanding its networks little by little.

From Europe to Mexico, where Canelo has found a significant partner. And you are not the only one with a plan. The mysterious Al haymon, head of PBC, has been running a model where everything stays at home for years. Although it has a large and wide catalog of champions and future stars, almost always organizing good events; there is hardly any place to do business outside of your stable. For his part, the veteran Bob arum has a team with the best pound for pound: Valdez, Teófimo López, Taylor, Beterbiev, Tyson Fury … His problem is that he is not able to find level rivals for them within his company and neither to reach agreements with others, wasting careers of possible Hall of Famers like the top Crawford and Inoue.

Then there are the irruptions with new attempts to break the market like that of Triller, which has come with a lot of money and transgressive ideas such as including concerts and celebrity fights under a disco atmosphere. Thus, they want to take over the young market, but lacks the hook to catch the usual and more veteran fans. And they all have the collusion of the sanctioning bodies, whose morality does not prevent them from creating multiple new rules and belts in order to grab all the possible crumbs of the cake.

We can see a clear example in recent weeks with the WBA super lightweight title. Having Josh Taylor as the holder of that belt and unified champion after beating JC Ramírez (partner in the promoter Top Rank), the contest between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios was called as a world championship, despite the fact that the belt at stake he owned The Azteca was actually just one of the infinite interns with whom Gilberto Mendoza, president of the WBA, has the generosity to gift us.

And PBC Showtime didn’t hurt to add credit to Gervonta after his victory, calling him a three-division champion (his lightweight belt is another WBA interim). Once again ignoring the true monarch, as they usually do with Crawford when they talk about champions in welterweight for being a member of his competitor Top Rank.

Without leaving what happened on the night of Davis vs. Barrios, another example of the trend that is being followed was the statements of Mayweather, promoter of Tank. When asked about a future match between his client and Lomachenko, he made it clear that they were not going to face anyone outside of the PBC bubble. They don’t need it. Something that, I add, they do not need seeing that they have large rivals to choose from, they make a lot of money without having to share it with the competition and, in addition, they have the collaboration of the organizations that make titles to suit them.

In the long term, it is difficult to predict how events will unfold. The monopoly is a company that would take years and generations to carry out. Getting the best fighters, winning the favor of all the organizations and pleasing the majority of the public is a utopian task. Such is the amount of interest and competition that solving such an equation would leave string theory in a problem in elementary math classes.

The result in the short and medium term is the deprivation of seeing not only fights between the different champions, but not even between two good fighters just for the mere fact of belonging to different platforms and promoters. Come on, the main protagonists and those who make this live and the others make money with it are the screwed ones: boxers and fans.