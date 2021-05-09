The race for green cement production

May 9, 2021 | 5:00 am

The real estate and construction sectors have a lot of work to do in reducing carbon emissions from their respective industries.

To mitigate them, some certifications have emerged, however materials manufacturers have recently set ambitious goals to reduce emissions at source.

Holcim

The company launched ‘EcoEtiquetas’ to identify environmentally friendly products.

At the end of 2020 they launched a line of products that generate 30% less carbon emissions compared to standard concrete. During the first quarter of the year, the company reported a 5% growth in its sales in annual comparison and has managed to launch this product line in 20 countries.

Cemex

The company together with other industrialists formed the ‘Carbon Neutral Alliance’, which has the objective of developing projects with which to achieve carbon neutrality at the Rüdersdorf plant in Germany by 2030.

The company claims to have already achieved a 35% reduction in CO2 emissions starting in 1990, 10 years before the original target, so the aspiration now is to reduce 55% by 2030 in Europe and offer zero-emission concrete globally. net of CO2 by 2050.

“We consider it urgent and essential for our industry to reduce the CO2 footprint of our operations and products,” said Sergio Menéndez, president of Cemex Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In the United Kingdom, it invested 25 million dollars in a new system to replace

fossil fuels at its Rugby cement plant, which is expected to be ready by June this year.

According to the quarterly results of the first quarter, domestic cement volumes decreased 4% compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the pandemic and its impact on economic activity.

Cementos Chihuahua Group

The group aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The strategies with which they plan to achieve emissions neutrality will be published by the end of 2021.

In the first quarter, its net sales decreased 1.5% compared to the year and generated an EBITDA of 49.5 million dollars, an increase of 9.2%, although total cement volumes decreased 7.7% in Mexico increased 6%.