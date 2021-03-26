The rabbits that stand on Tik Tok videos are in danger

It is very fun to see the typical Tik Tok videos of puppies walking on two legs. Swap the puppy for a adorable white rabbit and you will have a sure success. The problem is that, regardless of how cute these animals may seem, tightrope rabbits actually have a problem that makes life very difficult for them.

It is not a circus trick. These rabbits can support their whole body on the ground when they are still; but, when jumping, it is impossible for them to impulse with its hind legs. Logically, this makes it difficult for them to move to feed or flee from any danger. All this without counting that they could have other related symptoms. For this reason, a team of scientists from University College, from London, has worked hard to find the genetic origin of his condition. And it seems that they have succeeded.

The sad story of the tightrope rabbit

In 1935, the french vet Etienne Letard he began to study what looked like a curious breed of rabbits, unable to jump normally. In his diaries, he wrote that they moved “exactly as a human tightrope walker moves on his hands.”

It might sound funny, but let’s imagine a life condemned to move around always doing a handstand. Something like this is what happens to these rabbits, baptized sauteur d’Alfort (Alfort jumper) in honor of the place where they were first studied: the Maisons-Alfort Veterinary School.

Letard had observed that, when interbred with other rabbits, a part of their offspring had the same ability, without having received any kind of training. Logically, with this defect they were unable to live alone in nature, so only those that were kept in captivity for research were preserved. An investigation that, in fact, did not come to fruition.

These rabbits cannot survive in the wild

Half a century later, in 1990, another French vet, Samuel Boucher, took over from Letard when he came to Maisons-Alfort as a resident. When making new crosses, he observed that the distribution of the jumping and non-jumping offspring corresponded to the Mendelian genetics. Specifically, with the recessive inheritance of a gene. He did not know which one, but he was willing to look for it, since it could not only help to understand what was happening to these rabbits. It could also be useful to better understand the mechanisms that lead to some human pathologies, such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

From genetics to Tik Tok videos

When two individuals interbreed, the parents provide the offspring an allele of each of your genes. These alleles make up the different alternatives that can occur in the same gene and, depending on how they are combined, they will give rise to one result or another.

They may be dominant or recessive alleles. As its name indicates, the former dominate over the latter, so that if the offspring receives one of each type, it will show the quality corresponding to the dominant one. This is something known as a phenotype. Imagine, for example, the hair color of some mice, in which brown is dominant and white is recessive. Alleles are usually represented as uppercase letters, if they are dominant, and lowercase, if they are recessive. We have seen that each gene is made up of two alleles, so the possible combinations, if we use the letter ‘a’ for example, are: AA, Aa and aa. The first two will be brown, since the first only has that option and in the second, brown dominates over white. The third option, therefore, will be the only one in white.

Inheritance is recessive, so jumping rabbits must receive two mutated copies of the gene

All this was discovered in the 19th century by the friar Gregor mendel with its famous pea crosses.

When an individual has two identical alleles (AA or aa) for a gene, it will be said that it is homozygous. Instead, if you have one of each (Aa), you will be heterozygous. Knowing all this, making crosses and seeing the percentage of the different phenotypes that occurs in the offspring, it is possible to know if we are dealing with a dominant or recessive inheritance character. So the first thing Samuel Boucher did was cross jumping rabbits with non-jumping rabbits and then cross the offspring with each other. Thus, when analyzing the proportions, it was concluded that inheritance was recessive. That is, for a rabbit to turn out to be a sauteur d’Alfort, both parents had to contribute an allele to.

I already knew it was not a learned trick, perfect for animal videos in the then non-existent Tik Tok. It was about a genetic problem. But in which gene?

The fence tightens

The latest research on the genetic origin of the Alfort jumping rabbits They have arrived in a study, recently published in PLOS Genetics, of which Boucher himself has once again been part.

The first thing they did in him was to cross a male jumping rabbit with a female of the New Zealand white race, whose jump is totally normal. Then, by crossing the offspring with each other, 52 rabbits were obtained, of which 23 percent carried two copies of the mutant gene similar to the original father. This corresponded to recessive inheritance. Once this was confirmed, the genome was sequenced, in search of the responsible gene.

Findings confirm other studies in mice

Thus, they found a mutation in a RORB gene. These genes carry the instructions for the synthesis of proteins with functions related to the nervous system. In the specific case of this mutation, if the offspring inherited the two mutated copies, a total lack of some was generated. spinal cord proteins. This resulted in the typical Alfort rabbits inability to jump. These results also support those previously obtained in experiments with mice.

The authors argue that they need to study the functions of these genes further, to find out how they are related to these rabbits, but so far they have only found a relationship with this mutation, which has become a strong candidate.

Regarding the dogs from tik tok videos, they do not have the same problem as these rabbits. Normally they are learned tricks, but that does not make it any more innocuous. Let’s not forget that certain trainings of influencers animals carry behind a hard training that can cost them their health. Really worth it?

