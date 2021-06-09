The R5G2 social robot arouses great expectations

The presence at a congress held in Valencia, the R5G2 robot, created in that Spanish province, has aroused great expectations.

The congress is V5G Day, an event organized by the Institute of Telecommunications and Multimedia Applications (iTEAM) of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) and held at the Palacio de Congresos de València, in which the latest advances in the 5G, applied mainly to industry, as well as other technological innovations. Thus, one of the main protagonists has been the R5G2, a 100% Valencian social robot, which emerged from the laboratories of the iTEAM-UPV and the companies Fivecomm and Robotnik.

“The R5G2 is equipped with different sensors and cameras, interconnected with each other. And thanks to the low latency and enormous bandwidth of 5G, it can from receiving visitors at an event -as it happened this morning-, detect if the person is wearing a mask and does it correctly, accompany them from a point to point. another of a space, recognize their gestures and interact through a voice and video conversation in real time, among other functionalities. And all this thanks to 5G, which allows us to act to the millisecond ”, explained Miriam Ortiz, researcher at the iTEAM Institute of the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

The development of this robot is one of the examples of Valencian leadership in research and 5G technology transfer. “Valencia is today a national and international benchmark in the practical implementation of 5G. We are one of the first that, far from doing pilots or tests, we are bringing this technology to reality, with products that are really useful for industries ”, said Narcís Cardona, director of iTEAM at the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

The R5G2 social robot has aroused great expectations. (Photo: UPV)

Cardona explained how 5G connects machines, sensors, robots, vehicles with an immediate reaction time. “And with a lot of bandwidth, it transmits a lot of information very immediately. All this allows the reaction speed of robots and machines in the industry to be very high, automating processes safely, making them more effective and efficient and, ultimately, more competitive ”, highlighted the director of iTEAM of the UPV.

In addition, a connected autonomous vehicle has also been presented that will contribute to improving the efficiency of industries or a remote diagnostic robotic arm that allows you to experience the “tactile internet”.

5G will make browsing possible at 10 GBps, an unheard of speed: 10 times more powerful than the capacity of the best current fiber optic offer. Thanks to it it will be possible, for example, to download a movie in a few seconds. But perhaps the most important virtue of 5G is its latency or its response time, which will be reduced to the minimum possible, to something impossible to appreciate: 1 millisecond. Thanks to this, it will allow us to connect in real time to, for example, remotely drive an autonomous vehicle with immediate response capacity and maximum precision. (Source: UPV)