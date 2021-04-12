The quota of the English is not understood

04/12/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

The 0-2 achieved last week puts the Chelsea with a foot and a half in the semifinals of the Champions League. The return this Tuesday, in Seville, seems little more than a procedure for a team that has already proven to be much superior and that has an advantage that is almost impossible to reverse in this competition.

The English stand out for their game control and defensive strength. Although they showed weakness with the 2-5 that they conceded 10 days ago against West Bromwich Albion. A match quite similar to the one that took place against Atlético de Madrid when the English defeated at Stamford Bridge.

The tranquility of the result and the already in itself clear superiority of those of Thomas Tuchel should suffice not only to go round, but also to win the match. They come from beating Crystal Palace 1-4 with a Christian Pulisic double and the great alternatives they have in attack invite optimism and not that rotations affect the performance of the Blues.

Chelsea’s share of victory is still higher than in the first leg. It is true that the field factor does not matter, since the match is played in the same stadium as the first leg, but it is surprising that Chelsea, after their performance, is back at quota 1.8.