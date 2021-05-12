The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital receives recognition for its care work for Covid patients on International Nursing Day

Share

On the occasion of the celebration of International Nursing Day, the Marbella City Council has held a commemorative act in which the work of the city’s health hospitals and nursing homes for the elderly has been praised who have maintained their care service for patients infected with Covid-19 since the global health alert was decreed.

The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital is one of the award-winning centers in the city due to the provision of uninterrupted healthcare since the outbreak of the pandemic in its different services (hospitalization, emergencies, coronavirus diagnostic tests, outpatient consultations …). The Marbella center has been represented in this act by the manager, Dr. Lola Alguacil Herrero, and by the Head of Nursing, Davinia Cantero Hermosa, and by the Head of Patient Care, Eva Cabrero Sáiz.

“It is very gratifying that society values ​​the daily effort of health professionals and, especially, of those who are in the front line, such as the nursing team. Today is a very special day for all of us, our maximum objective is the well-being and recovery of our patients and we are proud to have complied with this premise even in the most difficult cases that this disease has faced us ”, said the specialist of Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

The tribute took place this morning in an enclave closely linked to medicine in the city, at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia (known as “Hospitalillo”), and was attended by the mayor of Marbella, María Ángeles Muñoz Uriol and the president of the Malaga College of Nurses, José Miguel Carrasco Sancho. Both have underlined the essential work of the nursing community in solidarity as well as their effort and dedication in these tough months caused by the health alert.