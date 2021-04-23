The Quirónsalud Marbella hospital, committed to quality of care and excellence

Share

Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has established among its objectives for the coming years a healthcare quality model in which it consolidates its commitment to excellence. The Marbella center has made its own balance after this year 2020, marked by the irruption of the pandemic, whose conclusions underline the strengths of a hospital that has offered a response commensurate with an exceptional health situation. As a result of this retrospective, the management of the health center, in collaboration with all the hospital’s healthcare units, has drawn up a roadmap outlining the steps to be followed in the coming months.

The aforementioned quality plan establishes three strategic lines: patients, people and digital transformation. “They are the three pillars of a quality model in which our commitment to excellence encompasses each and every one of the different levels involved in the process of caring for our patients. But, at the same time and with the same effort to improve, the role of our professionals is encouraged as a fundamental link in this path of quality consolidation ”, explains the medical director of the hospital Quirónsalud Marbella, Dr. José María Benavente.

The medical manager of the Marbella hospital considers it essential “to move forward on this path together, with mutual commitment and dedication to patients while strengthening the channels of communication and transparency from the management to the professionals and, likewise, in the opposite direction.

The first section, focused on patients and their experience in the hospital, comprehensively addresses all aspects involved in the care process, in the security protocols and in the adequate healthcare provided. The second section, which concerns the professionals who make up the Quironsalud group, emphasizes the teamwork connections, as well as multidisciplinary units during the different patient care processes. The last section, called Quironsalud Digital Transformation, covers the current challenges of communication with the patient through the use of digital platforms.

A section in which it stands out the mobile app My Quirónsalud of the healthcare group that has achieved more than a million new users in a single year and, today, is positioned as one of the reference platforms with more than 3 million users.

Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella It has been established a periodic quarterly evaluation with the participation of all Service Heads to check the progress and improvements that are progressively implemented.