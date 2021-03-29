The Quirónsalud Marbella and Málaga Hospitals incorporate a test to detect antibodies generated after the Covid-19 vaccine

Share

The Quirónsalud Marbella and Malaga Hospitals add to their portfolio of services a new serological test that allows the detection of antibodies generated after vaccination against Covid-19 and thus verify the degree of effectiveness of the vaccine in the body and the immunity generated against the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

The people in charge of Clinical Analysis at Quirónsalud Marbella and Málaga, doctors Irene Pando and Cristina Morales, respectively, highlight the high degree of reliability of this new test and advise that samples be taken after two weeks of complete administration of the the vaccine. “The results of this test are totally reliable, since its analytical specificity is 100% and its sensitivity, 98.8%. We usually tell those interested to carry out the test 28-30 days after the last dose of the vaccine for greater efficacy, ”explains specialist Irene Pando.

The experts recommend this test for those who have passed the coronavirus and want to know their antibody level generated naturally after the contagion process, as well as for those who, without having passed the disease, want to know their degree of immunity against the coronavirus once they have been vaccinated. The sample is taken through a conventional blood draw and the results are obtained in about 24 hours. “By means of a blood extraction we take a small sample that allows us to determine the protein responsible for the individual’s immune response”, explains Dr. Cristina Morales.

The post-vaccination antibody test it is incorporated into the rest of the Covid-19 detection tests that the laboratory of both hospitals already has to respond to the needs of the population: PCR (nasopharyngeal and saliva extraction), for the detection of disease; antigens, for the detection of disease in case of symptoms; and detection of total antibodies.

Covid-19 Testing Service in Marbella and Malaga:

Quirónsalud Marbella: The Coronavirus Detection Testing Service of the Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella is available to all interested parties from Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., without the need to make an appointment.

To book an appointment, the hospital also gives the option to do so, by calling 952 774 200 or 901 500 501.

Quirónsalud Malaga: The Coronavirus Detection Test Service of the Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital is available to all interested parties from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., without the need to make an appointment.

To book an appointment, the hospital also gives the option to do so, by calling 951 940 000 or 901 500 501.

For the PCR and the Antigen Test, the center has an exclusive box for these tests in the outer courtyard of the first floor of the main Hospital building; and for the serological test, its laboratory on floor -2 of the Admission to Hospitalization building.