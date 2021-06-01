The Quirónsalud Hospitals of Andalusia renew their certification as protected areas against Covid-19

Share

The Hospitals Quirónsalud Andalucía, Quirónsalud Marbella, Málaga, Campo de Gibraltar, Córdoba, Sagrado Corazón, Infanta Luisa, and Huelva, maintain all the organizational measures and protocols implemented more than a year ago for ensure the prevention and control of Covid-19 disease within your facilities, as you have verified Applus + by renewing the Covid Safe Protocol certification issued by this institution.

The extraordinary situation caused in March 2020 by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus led to new demands on cleaning, hygiene, control and organization requirements for all sectors. And with that objective, all the hospitals in Quirónsalud underwent a rigorous audit process to corroborate the suitability of all the measures adopted to protect the health of patients, becoming the first hospital group in Spain in certify that their centers guaranteed the prevention and control of the Covid-19 disease within its facilities.

A year later, and given the current situation of the pandemic, both AENOR and Applus + have again analyzed all the measures adopted and have confirmed that all Quirónsalud centers continue to be protected, controlled spaces and aligned with the most demanding standards against the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

A key aspect, without a doubt, in their commitment to the health of their patients by offering them the best healthcare so that, when they have to go to these centers, they do so with maximum security guarantees.

In fact, in the renewal of the certifications, the “Extraordinary display” of material and human resources aimed at the implementation of prevention and control measures against the risk of spread of the COVID-19, as well as the commitment of the organization and all the professionals of the company in the fulfillment of the adopted measures.