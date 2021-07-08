The Quirónsalud hospitals in Andalusia donate 15,000 euros in aid to different associations and social entities

Share

The Quirónsalud hospitals of Andalusia – Quirónsalud Marbella, Infanta Luisa Y Sacred heart, In sevilla; Gibraltar Field, in Los Barrios (Cádiz); Cordova, Huelva, Malaga – they have donated 15,000 euros to different associations and social entities, of which 12,500 euros have been allocated to food banks of the different provinces where the hospitals are located, and the rest to other more patient-oriented associations such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Córdoba, and the Diabetes Association of Córdoba (adicor).

This initiative arises from corporate project TAQ (Tú Activas Quirónsalud), whose objective is to have the opinion of all Quirónsalud professionals in order to improve the employee experience together. To encourage participation among workers, it was launched a contest, where the hospitals that had carried out the most surveys could choose a local social project to which to help through the Quirónsalud Foundation.

Specifically, the Quirónsalud hospitals in Andalusia were awarded as the territory with the highest participation at the national level, having 12,500 euros to distribute among the food banks of the different provinces. Likewise, the Quirónsalud Córdoba Hospital, in addition to allocating its corresponding 2,500 euros to the Medina Azahara Food Bank in Córdoba, obtained the extra award to the center with the most participation of the Group, with another donation of 2,500 euros that has been divided between the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Córdoba (AECC) and the Córdoba Diabetes Association (adicor).

In this way, the Quirónsalud hospitals in Andalusia want take care of people also collaborating with those entities that help those who need it most after a difficult year due to the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as with associations with extensive experience in assisting and helps cancer and diabetes patient.