The Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center reinforces its staff of consultation specialists and implements a specific Covid-19 sampling point

The Quirónsalud health group reinforces its commitment in Fuengirola and neighboring towns with a firm commitment to the consolidation of Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center as a benchmark in the health field of the area. The management of the Quirónsalud Marbella hospital, to which the center is attached, has announced the reinforcement of consultations in Fuengirola with the incorporation of medical professionals from different specialties and the implementation of a specific sampling point for the Covid-19 testing diagnosis.

The news announced for the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center suppose a direct extension of the consultation hours and, consequently, the increase in the options on the agenda available to the patient to make appointments with the different specialists. Likewise, the number of days of the week in which the consultations will be kept operative increases.

“This new stage materializes the objectives of improvement in the care service and reaffirms the commitment of the Quirónsalud group to maintain a portfolio of services and a qualified staff of professionals at the service of our patients 365 days a year,” says the coordinator of the Medical Center Quirónsalud Fuengirola, Eric Victor Portenart.

Another outstanding novelty in this new stage is the implementation of a specific sampling point for the diagnosis of Covid-19 tests. The implementation of this new service has required a reform in the distribution of the rooms of the center in order to enable an independent space where assistance will be provided to patients with symptoms of contagion of the disease. “In this way, we guarantee the separation of separate circuits from patients, following the guidelines of the security protocols implemented in the Quirónsalud centers,” explains Portenart.

In this new room, the Covid-19 diagnostic tests that the health group maintains in its portfolio of services will be carried out: PCR (nasopharyngeal extraction and saliva extraction), Antigen test and Antibody test. The agility in the delivery of results is one of the main advantages offered by the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center. The results report will be available within 12 hours (with the exception of the antigen test, which is reduced to 20 minutes). The hours of the tests are from Monday to Sunday from 09:00 to 17:00.

Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center Specialties

The Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center is the only private 24-hour health care center in the Fuengirola and Mijas area. The center has a 24-hour emergency service, a Laboratory for Clinical Analysis and radiology, as well as a wide portfolio of medical and surgical specialties (Internal Medicine, Otolaryngology, Cardiology, Urology, Pulmonology, Gynecology, General and Digestive Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Endocrinology , Maxillofacial Surgery, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Digestive System).

The Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center is located on Paseo Jesús Santos Rein, number 19 in Fuengirola and the center can be contacted at the phone number 952 461 444.