The Quirónsalud Foundation will prepare and distribute 14,000 menus for social canteens during the month of June within the ‘Menus Plan for Social Canteens’ initiative. Specifically, it will deliver the food it prepares in the kitchens of its hospitals to organizations that help groups in risk of social exclusion affected by the pandemic of coronavirus.

14 Quirónsalud hospitals from nine autonomous communities participate in this plan: Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Aragon, Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

Some centers, such as the Villalba General Hospital, the Rey Juan Carlos de Móstoles University Hospital or the Quirónsalud Hospital in Toledo, have already begun to distribute menus in soup kitchens in their respective localities, in collaboration with local civil institutions, such as Civil Protection , or non-profit organizations, such as Caritas, Red Cross or local parishes.

The ‘Menus Plan for Social Dining Rooms’ is one of the many initiatives launched by the Quirónsalud Foundation to help society in these difficult times and plans to distribute 400 menus a day during the month of June, for a total of 14,000 menus, approximately.

Under this same philosophy, as explained by the aforementioned foundation, the actions carried out in the Quirónsalud Foundation’s ‘Volunteer Portal’ are also framed, such as giving support and monitoring by telephone to more than 30,000 people over 75 who remain in their houses; or the launch of different initiatives promoted together with companies and associations with different social purposes, in order to raise funds to cover different needs, such as guaranteeing food for groups with economic difficulties.

The Quirónsalud Foundation has also offered support to its health personnel, “whose effort and dedication have been commendable in the face of the coronavirus health emergency,” the entity said.

Thus, it has provided psychosocial assistance through the ‘Red Cross Responds’ in order to help them cope with the emotions and extreme situations experienced during the pandemic. Or also through agreements reached with other companies, such as Carrefour or El Corte Inglés Supermarkets, so that they could make the purchase through a fast order and delivery channel, thus freeing them from certain household chores by spending most of their time lending their services in the hospital.

“These initiatives are in addition to the many efforts that the Quirónsalud Group has also made in hospitals to combat this pandemic, where, among other things, it has already delivered more than 40,000 meals to the relatives of hospitalized patients,” the statement concluded.