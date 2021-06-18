The ‘Quiquín’ falls, assailant of public transport in Zumpango

MEXICO CITY.- Miguel Ángel “N”, alias “Quiquín”, 33 years old, was arrested by agents of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico, for his probable participation in a robbery of users and driver of a unit of public transport occurred in January 2019, in the municipality of Zumpango.

This individual was admitted to the Ecatepec Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center, where he was made available to a Judge, who will determine his legal situation, however, he must be considered innocent until a conviction is handed down against him.

The capture of this individual was carried out as a result of various field and cabinet investigation works carried out by personnel of the State Prosecutor’s Office, derived from the referred robbery, as well as others that occurred in this region of the entity.

The crime for which he is being investigated was registered on January 22, 2019, aboard a public transport van on the Los Reyes-Zumpango route. That day the detainee and another individual posed as passengers and boarded a public service unit, moments later Miguel Ángel “N” took out a firearm that he carried between his clothes and threatened the users and the driver.

While his accomplice would have stolen the victims’ belongings; then both got off the public transport unit and fled. This theft was captured by a camera installed inside this vehicle and made known through social networks and the media.

As a result of the foregoing, various investigations were carried out that made it possible to identify the likely participant and with the progress made it was possible to locate and arrest him.

From the investigations carried out so far, it has been possible to establish that the detainee has participated in several robberies of this type in this region of the Mexican state, for which the investigation folders are integrated to exercise criminal action against him.

It is also worth mentioning that Miguel Ángel “N” has a criminal record for the crimes of robbery with violence and robbery of public passenger transport, for which he has already been admitted to state prisons on other occasions.

