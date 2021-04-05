the questions you have sent us (and their answers) about this versatile cordless vacuum cleaner

How should a good cordless upright vacuum cleaner be? We’ve thoroughly tested the advanced Miele Triflex HX1 Power three-in-one cordless broom vacuum to answer the questions you have left us. Here you have the all responses of the Miele Triflex HX1 Power in video.

Miele Triflex HX1 Power, in video

Among the many questions that you have asked us is a very important one when choosing a cordless upright vacuum cleaner: its weight. Or what is the same, if this Miele Triflex HX1 Power is light. Thanks to its three-in-one design, it will depend on how we are using it.

Another very repeated and important question has to do with the battery: its autonomy, charging time and if it is possible to charge both at the same time because yes, the Miele Triflex HX1 Power includes two batteries. In our experience we have made something clear: it will be very difficult for us to stay halfway through a cleaning mission.

It has also aroused your interest the number of accessories included. And the truth is that it comes well stocked, although the one we will use the most is the multifunction electric toothbrush.

The answer to these questions, and many others that you have sent us, you have in the video. Thanks for participating!