the questions you have sent us (and their answers) about this air purifier

A few weeks ago we asked you to send us your questions about the Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde purifier and fan, older brother of the Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool that we analyzed in his day in Engadget. And today we are here to we answer all your questions about this Dyson device.

Q&A about Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde, on video

The Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde is a two in one, an air purifier that is also a fan, which makes it a very useful device not only for allergy sufferers and asthmatics, but for everyone in general when the summer heat approaches. It is not one of those devices that we talk about frequently in Engadget, so there are quite a few questions that you have left us about it.

The first question is a clarification about its operation, since you asked us if the Dyson also expelled hot air. However, being a purifier that is also a fan, we have already clarified from the beginning that no, it only expels warm air, neither hot nor cold. Its fan function is simply that in terms of ventilation function, it does not expel hot or cold air, but moves the ambient air.

We take advantage of this previous question to talk to you about some functions, such as the different speeds available, since the faster it expels the air, the more fresh it gives us. You also ask us for the type of maintenance it requires, and here is good news, because you will only have to worry about changing a filter whose useful life usually passes one year depending on the use you give it. And the machine itself also alerts you when you have to do it.

You also ask us about other things like if the Dyson dries up the environment, or if it is comfortable to sleep with him. For this second, we talk about its night mode and its timer. As a result of this, we also answer your questions about the noise level that this device has and if it shows.

One of the most important questions you ask us is what kind of pollutants this purifier filters, and we will answer you in detail by telling you what are the types of particles that are filtered. In addition to this, you also ask us for its size, for its compatibility with virtual assistants, or the electrical consumption of the device. We answer these and many other questions in the video.