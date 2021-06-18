the questions you have sent us (and their answers) about the Hisense TV

A television that is a hybrid between 4K Smart TV and projector, that’s the concept of the Hisense Laser TV. It is true, it is a type of product that we are not used to seeing, and that is why it is logical that many doubts arise around it. So today we answer all the questions you have left us of this Hisense TV, so that you can get to know it much better.

Q&A about the Hisense Laser TV, in video

Of course, the first question that we are going to answer in our video is how a laser TV differs from a traditional one, something that has a lot to do with the way the images are displayed. Behind you do not have the classic television panel, but what this Hisense Laser TV does is project on the screen the image emitted by a projector that it incorporates.

This means that the light does not shine directly on your eyes, which reduces eye fatigue when you spend many hours watching TV. In addition, it uses a blue light source to provide more accurate images by preventing unwanted light scattering, while also avoiding reflections on viewing.

We have also answered other questions, such as how many HDMI inputs the television has, and in the answer we take the opportunity to also tell you the rest of the connections that you are going to find. You have to remember that this is a 100 inch TV, so it is not surprising that another of your questions is at what distance is it advisable to see this television.

In addition, you have also been interested in other aspects such as the sound quality of the Hisense Laser TV, what is its resolution, the refresh rate, or if it has Bluetooth compatibility. We also tell you what and how is your operating system, how is its performance, what is your life time, what applications can be downloaded, or if it is compatible with a digital assistant. We answer these and many other questions in the video that we have left you.