the questions you have sent us (and their answers) about the Hisense TV

Technology goes beyond your mobile, your laptop or your smart watch, it also reaches us in the form of other household or personal products. A month ago we asked you to send us your questions about the 7000 Series, and here is the video in which we answer your questions about the Philips shaver.

Q&A about the Philips Series 7000, on video

A razor is not a type of product that is usually talked about a lot, so it is a device that can arouse quite a bit of curiosity. Therefore, we have many questions that we have answered, such as, how it behaves with sensitive skin. It is a rather complicated question, because each person and each razor is different, but we have tried to give you the best possible explanation.

You also ask us how long does the shaver battery last, something for which we tell you our personal experience, or how long it takes to load 100%. We take advantage of this last question to mention its fast charge, as well as the different methods to charge it available. We have also explained the three methods there are to clean the shaver.

There are also other interesting questions, such as if it serves to reduce the beard, something that we take advantage of to tell you about the different heads that it has. In addition, we will also show you in the video how much noise each of the heads makes. We will also answer questions about whether it can be used with foam or if it can be used in the shower.

Finally, taking advantage of other of your questions, we will talk to you about the mobile app to which you will be able to connect your shaver, explaining all the possibilities it offers you. It has many functions, such as a tab with tips, recommendations and simulations on beard styles, or a function to guide us during shaving based on the movements we make with it.