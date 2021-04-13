the questions you have sent us (and their answers) about the high-end Samsung

The latest high-end Samsung phones are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, and in addition to their analysis, in Engadget we have also offered you a comparison of the three so that you know their main differences. And today we are going to go one step further, solving the questions that you have left us. Here you have the all responses of the Galaxy S21, S21 PLUS, S21 ULTRA.

Among the many questions that you have sent us, one of the most important and repeated has to do with battery capacity and actual autonomy of each of these devices. The battery capacity is different in each model, but thanks to the optimization, there is not so much difference in the autonomies.

We also answer other questions such as if they accept dual SIM cards, if there is a microSD card slot, or what models the SPen is compatible with. We already advance you that as for the microSD, we have bad news, and that the SPen is only compatible with another model.

It has also aroused your interest which charger to use with these mobiles that do not include it, or the possibilities of its Bluetooth clip, through the differences in the cameras of each device.