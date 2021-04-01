The questions left in the air by the Snyder Cut from the ‘Justice League’

The Justice League’s Snyder Cut was to be part of a key stage in the DC Extended Universe commanded by Zack Snyder. And it is that Snyder had already directed Man of Steel in 2013 and, later, in 2016, Batman v Superman. We know very well the rest of the story, the aforementioned director was developing the Justice League until differences with Warner and a family loss forced him to withdraw from the project.

So it was that Joss Whedon was in charge of ending a date that would be harshly criticized. Snyder’s own version was buried in limbo until An unusual social media campaign convinced Warner to launch the long-awaited Justice League Snyder Cut.

With the recent world premiere of the Justice League Snyder Cut, Not only did we know what the Snyder Verse could be, but also several unknowns remained in the air. Here we review a few.

Will the members of the ‘Justice League’ reunite?

Zack Snyder originally planned to make three Justice League movies. The truth is that after the disappointing results obtained by the film that hit theaters, the uncertain future of the cast and the main characters, the future situation does not seem very clear.

This is mainly due to the fact that Warner has no plans for a new joint movie of these superheroes. But, in addition, Ben Affleck left his role as Batman for very personal and powerful reasons. And it is not known for sure if Henry Cavill will continue to play the famous Kryptonian, as JJ Abrams is producing a Superman reboot.

Of course, after the Justice League Snyder Cut there are already several films in development of DC superheroes. Such as Flash, where, by the way, Affleck could appear as Batman. As well as The Batman, the long-awaited film that will feature Robert Pattinson as the protagonist. In August 2021, The Suicide Squad will be released and in 2022 Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 are scheduled.

Will we see Martian Manhunter again in the DC Extended Universe?

A moment from the Justice League Snyder Cut that attracts the most attention is, without a doubt, its epilogue. In it we could see surprising scenes that ventured back in time and in the destiny of the Snyder Verse. For example, the part where the rebellion against Darkseid led by Batman appears. Moment in which fans could see Jared Leto playing Joker that caused a stir.

In said Justice League Snyder Cut epilogue we also saw Martian Manhunter talk to Bruce Wayne and tell him that he will be in touch. Will we see him again? Broadly speaking, we can say that there are no plans for it, although the opposite has not been said. We must remember that during the history of the Justice League, both in the comics and in the animated series, the alignment of its members has changed over time. So, it’s not unlikely that Martian Manhunter will return at some point.

Will Cyborg have his own movie?

Without a doubt, Cyborg is a main character in the Justice League Snyder Cut.. Not only is he the pivot of the story, but his participation and actions are vital to the plot. Not so in the 2017 movie. Originally Ray Ficher, the actor who plays Cyborg, was booked to appear in the Justice League but also in a solo movie that, to date, seems not to materialize.

The weight that this character now has as a result of the premiere of the Justice League’s Snyder Cut could favor that in the near future we see a cyborg solo movie? Only time will tell.

Why does the Joker look so different in the ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut?

As we said above, Snyder’s epilogue has given much to talk about, and the one who has undoubtedly drawn attention is the Joker by Jared Leto. The brief appearance that this character makes gives a lot of information about what happened in the Knightmare. Despite the impact of this part of the epilogue, it is not explained why the Joker looks so different, without the same eccentricities – because he does have – with which we saw him in Suicide Squad and that many did not love – and maybe this is the reason-.

It is clear that the Joker from the Justice League Snyder Cut looks much more complex and attractive to fans. However, as in other points that we have talked about here, Snyder’s vision of DC superheroes apparently won’t be given continuity.

