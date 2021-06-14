the question that made Putin laugh during an interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with NBC. (Photo: NBC NEWS / YOUTUBE)

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has given an exclusive interview to the US network NBC. At the meeting, which will be broadcast on Monday, journalist Keir Simmons has asked the Russian president if he is a murderer, as several US leaders have claimed in recent years.

“The late John McCain called him a murderer in Congress. When President Trump was told that you are a murderer, he did not deny it. When President Biden was asked if he thinks you are a murderer he said, ‘Yes, I do.’ Mr. Presidents, are you a murderer? ”The journalist said. And Putin’s immediate reaction was to laugh at the question.

After this, he explained that during his tenure “he has become used to attacks from all kinds of angles and from all kinds of areas under all kinds of pretexts and reasons, and of different caliber and ferocity. “None of that surprises me,” he added.

When it comes to “tough rhetoric,” he continued, he considers “it to be an expression of American culture in general. Of course, in Hollywood, there are some deep things underlying it. Male behavior. Which can be treated as cinematic art. But that is part of the political culture of the United States, where it is considered normal. Not here, here it is not considered normal, “he added.

But the journalist was not satisfied and insisted that he had not answered the direct question. “I did, I replied. And I’ll add something if you let me, ”was Putin’s reply. “I have heard dozens of these accusations, especially during some actions in our counterterrorism efforts in the North Caucasus. And when that happens, I always g …

