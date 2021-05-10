“The question is not if there will be a new referendum, but when”

Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday after winning the regional elections to tell him that “The question is not if there will be a new independence referendum, but when.”

The Scottish National Party (SNP) stayed to a single seat of the absolute majority in the elections held last Thursday and its leader, Sturgeon, proclaiming his victory this Saturday, assured that he will seek a new consultation, after the one already held in 2014, once the coronavirus crisis has been overcome.

A SNP spokeswoman told the BBC that the chief minister “reiterated her intention to ensure that the people of Scotland can choose your own future when the crisis is over, and he made it clear that it is not a question of whether a referendum will be held, but when. “

Collaboration in the face of the pandemic

Despite this, he added that Sturgeon undertook to work with the British Government to launch post-pandemic recovery.

Both leaders also agreed on the need to work together “closely and constructively” to ensure that the next climate summit COP26, to be organized in Glasgow next November, be a success.

The call was confirmed by Downing Street, the prime minister’s office, which however omitted any reference to the referendum.

A Johnson spokesperson told the media that the prime minister stressed the “importance of focusing on covid recovery” and that for this it hopes to be able to work with regional authorities.

In the same way, he reiterated the invitation that he had already sent him by letter to participate in a summit with the leaders of the nations that make up the United Kingdom – Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England – to address the recovery and challenges posed by the pandemic.