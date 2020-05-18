Miguel Ruiz de ArcauteSEGUIRSANTIAGO

Updated: 05/18/2020 00: 30h

save

Related news

At 34, the biotechnologist César de la Fuente (La Coruña, 1986) accumulates a professional career as meteoric as it is enviable for anyone of his age. Doctor from the University of British Columbia (Canada), professor at the University of Pennsylvania and named last week the best young researcher in the USA. For the prestigious American Chemical Society, De la Fuente, specialized in the design of molecules by computer, has replaced the target towards which they are directed. Until now, the enemy to beat were the so-called “superbugs” -those that show more resistance to antibiotics-; Now, how could it be otherwise, the priority is the microorganism that keeps half the planet on edge.

How has your job changed in recent weeks?

My university selected my laboratory to carry out lines of research against the virus, so the work dynamics have taken a radical turn. At an experimental level, we are carrying out projects whose objective is to identify new molecules with anticoronavirus activity and to develop new rapid and low-cost diagnostic technologies to detect it. My colleagues are also working around the clock to develop an effective vaccine. Biotechnology plays a fundamental role in the fight. Biotechnology today is a reality and in fact we depend on it to solve great challenges such as this pandemic.

Is it possible to design molecules by computer that act against viruses instead of bacteria?

In principle, yes, there would be several ways. One, for example, would involve identifying molecules with this activity through laboratory tests, and then codifying and optimizing them in the computer. Principles of quantum mechanics can also be used to model how the virus interacts with its target, the human protein called ACE2. These are studies that we are conducting right now using supercomputers in the US

Is the risk of a pandemic like the current one you have always suspected might happen?

Indeed. If you look at history, a pandemic of this magnitude is a centennial event. We must learn from the current situation to be better prepared next time. It should be noted that today we have many more tools at our disposal than in 1918 [año de la llamada «gripe española»]. Today we have biotechnologies that allow us, at least in principle, to develop vaccines and therapies in record time. It is estimated that a vaccine for the virus can be developed in about 18 months. The point is that that vaccine is effective enough.

Do you pay attention to research against the disease that is developing in Spain and Galicia?

Of course. I always try to follow the science and innovation that takes place in my land. I know that there are leading Galician research groups, companies and hospitals currently developing new vaccines and therapies for coronavirus. I am confident in your ability to provide solutions to counter this global crisis.

How do you assess the health management of the pandemic that is taking place in the United States?

Management is absolutely dependent on the state you are in. I believe that both Pennsylvania and the city of Philadelphia are doing a good job at the moment, despite the limitations of the central government. It is a complex situation, in which it is necessary to spin fine to be able to protect the population first and then the economy.

How do you imagine the world of tomorrow right now?

Better than today, with more capacity to react to global crises. I think we are at a turning point. Today, perhaps more than ever, the need we have as a society to promote research and innovation is evident. So I imagine a world where science, technology and innovation come to the fore and are valued more than other things like sports and entertainment. I imagine and wish that the children of today dream of being the researchers of tomorrow.

.