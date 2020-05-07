“The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” will be the next series presented by WWE Studios.

It seems like, A&E Network beside WWE Studios they will present the new series called; “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures”, “The Search for WWE Lost Treasures”. This new series will be based on bringing to the screens of the viewers, a program where each episode will appear Paul «Triple H» Levesque and Stephanie McMahon to display the rarest objects in the history of WWE.

The role they will have Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be to guide a team of collectors, superstars of WWE and even legends, to research, negotiate, and travel across the country to find these valuable items.

Through history, WWE It has had numerous iconic storylines, which have been characterized by many elements that currently remain lost in attics, boxes or even some superstars have stored them. This series will aim to find all these types of lost objects to remember memorable moments in the history of WWE. The episodes will include exclusive photos of WWE like access to files from WWE unprecedented, which include more than 10,000 rarities. Some of them are, the boots themselves Andre The Giant, The Undertaker Coffins, or Vince McMahon’s Cement Filled Corvette.

The series will include about 10 episodes with a duration of 1 hour each. It should also be noted that the executive producers are Susan Levison and Ben Zierten, And on the other hand, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Patridge as executive producers for A&E Network.

Don’t miss The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures!

