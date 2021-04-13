The Querdenken anti-vaccine movement recruits children for its ranks

04/13/2021 at 09:43 CEST

A German movement against restrictions and vaccines with links to the far right has recruited hundreds of children into a private online group. German anti-vaccine groups, such as Querdenken, have set their sights on minors to support their initiatives to end the restrictions that currently exist in Germany due to the pandemic. The hundreds of children collaborate with these conspiracy groups in the demonstrations.

Thus it is confirmed that, lOnline media, such as online chats or social networks channel this uptake towards these groups that are causing so many problems in Germany. A journalist, as reported by the BBC, managed to speak with one of these children captured by the anti-vaccines in a demonstration. The girl of no more than 15 years had the loudspeaker “I have spoken in these demonstrations [antes]”he says, before launching a tirade against the German government’s blocking restrictions and vaccination program.” They say: ‘We have to lock them up! Vaccinate them! Only then will they be allowed out again! ‘”He yells, and She adds that the police escorted her from her school for refusing to comply with the restrictions.