Alejandra Espinoza, Melissa Marty, Greidys Gil, Ana Patricia Gámez, Nastassja Bolivar, Vanessa de Roide, Marisela de Montecristo, Aleyda Ortiz, Francisca Lachapel, Clarissa Molina, Migbelis Castellanos… The 11 queens of ‘Our Latin Beauty’, made a moving tribute to the health workers, who today form the so-called ‘first battlefront’ against the coronavirus.

Coordinated by Alejandra Espinoza, who was also somehow the one who opened the way for all of them, being the first winner of the reality show Univision, each of the girls recorded a video where first they are very comfortable in their homes and when they receive the crown they are contest queens again.

While the video runs, it is seen as one by one they pass the famous crown and you entertain yourself reviving your crown, without imagining the final surprise. Migbelis, the last winner, passes the crown to a health worker, who is seen wearing her hospital clothes.

With her crown in hand, this anonymous worker who represents everyone, supports him on her chest in a thank you way, looks at the camera and the video ends by saying:

“For you, who are at the forefront of this battle. Thank you, a big hug and strength ”.

This is a very nice gesture from all of them who, anonymously, and also through their networks, work very actively helping society in this pandemic that has the world paralyzed trying to survive and find the cure.

Definitely, Nelson Ruiz, the creator of almost all of them, who died last year of cancer, must be very proud of what each of his queens is building and capturing in this emotional and generous video.

