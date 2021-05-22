The Queen’s Cup will be played with the public

05/22/2021

On at 18:38 CEST

The semifinals and the grand final of the Queen’s Cup, in a final to four, will be played with the public in the stands. This has been announced by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which will put tickets on sale through the official website starting this Monday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m.

“The fans will once again give color to the stands in the oldest competition in Spanish women’s football. The Municipal Stadium of Butarque, in Leganés, will be the scene of the semifinals and the final of the tournament (May 26, 27 and 30) “, announced the Federation.

The semifinals of the Queen’s Cup will be played by FC Barcelona against Madrid CFF (on Wednesday 26 at 7:00 p.m.) and Levante against Atlético de Madrid (on Thursday 28 at 8:00 p.m.).