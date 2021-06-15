The Queen’s bubble is Spanish food: the Cambio de Tercio restaurant feeds the tennis players

Updated 06/14/2021 – 11:07

Matteo Berrettini, Andy Murray or Feliciano LpezDefender of the Queen’s Open 500 crown, they have their particular bubble in London this week at a hotel in the Gloucester Road area.

Per UK protocols, racket professionals have a marker course every day from the club to the hotel and vice versa. Therefore, they can only eat at Queen’s facilities or at their residence.

The organization, knowledgeable that the players have in the Spanish restaurant Third change your favorite in the British capital, They give the option of being able to order a succulent menu of Spanish food to take away.

In fact, Feli and Andy Murray, the last champions of the tournament in the doubles modality, celebrated that success two years ago in the mecca of gastronomy that they run Abel lusa.