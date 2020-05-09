coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The queen has urged people to stay united and determined. She has also said that” better days will come “as the world fights against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen recorded an unusual speech in which she addressed the country and the Commonwealth of Nations from Windsor Castle thanking NHS workers, primary care workers and those doing essential work outside the home “for their support of all of us “

“Every hour of your work and effort brings us back to more normal times,” he said.

“I also want to thank those who are staying home, helping to protect the most vulnerable and avoiding many families the pain that those who have lost loved ones already feel.

“We are dealing with this disease together and I want to assure you that, if we remain united and determined, we will overcome it.”

Queen Elizabeth II during her speech to the country and the Commonwealth of Nations on the coronavirus epidemic. (Buckingham Palace)

He added: “I hope that in the years to come everyone can be proud of how they responded to this challenge.

“And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone.

“They brought up the qualities that characterize this country: self-discipline, calm and good-humored resolution and a feeling of companionship.”

The Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth with her sister Margaret addressing the nation’s children in 1940. (.)

The monarch recognized the economic difficulties that many people are going through as the economy suffers the onslaught of the confinement and also mentioned the pain felt by those who have lost their loved ones.

And he said there are cases in the Commonwealth of Nations and the world of communities that have come together, “either to deliver packages of food and medicine, control neighborhoods or companies that have been reconverted to help alleviate the pressure.”

The 93-year-old queen also remembered her late sister, Princess Margaret, with whom she made her first speech from Windsor Castle during the Blitz, when they attempted to offer comfort to other children.

Queen Elizabeth II left London to move to Windsor a week earlier than usual this year. (.)

“It reminds me of the first broadcast I made, in 1940, with the help of my sister. We were girls and we spoke from here, in Windsor, to the children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent elsewhere for their own safety.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do, ”he said.

Echoing the words of Lady Vera Lynn, she said: “It should comfort us to know that although we have yet to endure more, better days will return: we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will reunite again.”

His speech, recorded last week, used images of NHS workers preparing for shifts, as well as children showing their rainbow drawings, an image that will become the symbol with which we will remember this stage, according to his majesty.

A rainbow made from bottle caps in Muston, Leicestershire. (Press Association)

“The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud health and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children,” he said.

The Queen has only made four other special speeches during her reign: during the Gulf War in 1991, after Princess Diana’s death in 1997, after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, and during the jubilee celebrations of diamonds in 2012.

On this occasion, the speech could be seen on the social networks of the royal family at the same time that it was broadcast on television and radio.

UK has recorded a total of 4,934 deaths, at 5 pm on Saturday, with 621 people dead in the last 24 hours. “data-reactid =” 118 “> Your message comes at a time when the UK has recorded a total of 4,934 deaths, at 5 in the afternoon on Saturday, with 621 people deceased in the last 24 hours.

midwife Lyndsey Coventry. “data-reactid =” 119 “> Several doctors have died after testing positive for COVID-19, including matron Lyndsey Coventry.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that exercising outside could be banned if people ignored quarantine rules, as parks this weekend were filled with people enjoying the warm weather.

Although the Queen’s televised speech is unusual, she had already made a written statement to the nation that she sent as soon as she arrived at Windsor Castle, more than two weeks ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting the control room of 111 London Ambulance Service in Croydon. (Kensington Palace)

In that statement he said: “At times like these, I remember that our nation’s history has been forged by individuals and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts on a common goal.

“We are enormously grateful for the experience and commitment of our scientists, physicians, and public and emergency services; But now more than ever in our recent past, we all have a vital role to play as individuals, today and in the days to come, weeks and months.

“Many of us will need to find new ways to keep in touch with each other and to make sure that our loved ones are safe. I am sure we are up to that challenge. You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part. ”

National Emergencies Trust (NET), who will raise money for organizations to help fight the disease. “data-reactid =” 149 “> Since the UK coronavirus outbreak began, her grandson, Prince William, was the first member of royalty to a video speech Supported the National Emergencies Trust (NET), which will raise money for organizations that help fight the disease.

William and his wife Kate have also been calling NHS staff, including colleagues at Amged El-Hawrani, the first doctor to die after contracting COVID-19.

“The whole country is proud of you” in a call that the doctors say raised their morale. “data-reactid =” 151 “> They told the staff at Queen’s Hospital Burton that” the whole country is proud of you “in a call that, according to the doctors, it raised their morale.

video speech earlier this week after leaving self-isolation for having suffered COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 152 “> Prince Charles also made a video speech earlier this week after leaving self-isolation for having suffered COVID-19.

He urged people to be friendly and praised the NHS staff, as well as the supermarket workers, for keeping the country moving.

In a speech when he opened the NHS Nightingale Field Hospital on Friday, he spoke about his experience with the coronavirus and said his condition had been mild but acknowledged that many people would have more serious symptoms.