TheQueen LetiziaHe has visited one of the Red Cross headquarters in Madrid to learn first-hand about the work carried out by this entity and its volunteers during the health emergency, including support for older people, with one of whom he has spoken to convey his cheer up.

It is the first time that Doña Letizia has left the Zarzuela palace alone since the state of alarm was declared, after she visited with the King the facilities of the 112 emergency service and the headquarters of the Red Eléctrica Española company.

Protected at all times with a mask and gloves, the Queen, who has dressed the volunteer vest as honorary president, has been for about two hours in the premises that the Red Cross has on Cardenal Herrera Oria Avenue in Madrid, one of the 1,400 locations spread across the country.

They have been accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias; the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the president of the Spanish Red Cross, Javier Senent, among other authorities.

The visit started with a meeting in which they explained the main measures of the Red Cross Respond program, launched for almost two months in the face of the covid-19 emergency, which has mobilized more than 40,000 volunteers and has arrived 1.5 million people.

The plan includes several areas of action, such as health, education, employment and assistance to the elderly. Volunteer Raquel Aparicio has given the phone to the Queen so that she can speak with one of the women who receive this support service. “I’m glad, Angels. I don’t bother you any more. I wanted to greet you because I’m paying a visit to this local Red Cross headquarters. Thank you very much for taking care of me,” said the Queen. He then participated in a video call with one of the 8,748 children participating in a school support program for families with few resources. “I am going to let you study, Antonio. Keep trying, you are doing very well,” he encouraged him so that he can move on to the next course in September “if possible,” alluding to how the pandemic can evolve.

Doña Letizia has also been in the warehouse to learn how batches of food and hygiene products are prepared and how volunteers load cars to deliver them to the neediest homes. The Queen has chatted with various employees and volunteers from different departments, such as those who advise people who have lost their jobs and those who regulate access to the premises.

Although it was a social visit, the Government has chosen to have the Minister of Territorial Policy accompany the Queen, instead of the second vice-president and person in charge of this matter, Pablo Iglesias.

.