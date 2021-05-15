The Queen of the South will have a third season with Kate del Castillo – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Kate del Castillo will return with a third season of La Reina del Sur on Telemundo. The Hispanic network has just confirmed that it is already working on the third part of this saga created by Arturo Pérez Reverte.

Telemundo’s world-acclaimed Super Series returns with its highly anticipated third season. Four years have passed since the US authorities convicted Teresa Mendoza of the murders of three anti-drug agents.

Living behind bars in a maximum security prison and stripped of her freedom, Teresa is once again separated from her beloved daughter, Sofía. After devising a highly sophisticated escape plan, Teresa’s old friends Oleg and Jonathan boldly drag her out of prison to Mexico where she meets President Epifanio Vargas.

In a world driven by alliances and secret deals, Teresa agrees to embark on her most dangerous mission yet, one that takes her across Latin America in fervent hope that she can say goodbye to her life as a fugitive and finally reunite with Sofia.

Another super series that Telemundo confirmed for its new season is “Malverde: El Santo Patron.” Telemundo Global Studios’ first period drama is a powerful new action series that tells the story of Jesús Juárez, a young man from Sinaloa, Mexico, who grows into a legendary figure, almost a religious icon revered by many.

Set in 1870 and inspired by real life events, Malverde tells the story of Jesus from his troubled childhood as an orphan until the advent of the Mexican Revolution, where he experienced the torments of war, danger and love while accumulating power. unexpected. In time, Jesus becomes a Robin Hood-style heroic figure, admired by women of all walks of life. However, Jesus continues to be haunted by his unexpected feelings for his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth.

Source: However