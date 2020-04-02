On the occasion of the release of his latest single “Destrampada”, Chiquis Rivera it is reported from his home where he is serving quarantine. The daughter of Jenni Rivera She chose her “glam room” for a video conference, in which she showed her room full of jewels and wigs and even showed a jewel that her mother gave her and that she has just recovered.

Tell us, for all those who don’t know: what does “Destrampada” mean?

“Destrampada” is a woman who does not ask for permission, much less forgiveness for having fun and enjoying life in her own way, that is a “Destrampada”.

This is how Chiquis defines the title of the single that she performs together with two friends, Ely Quintero and Helen Ochoa, with whom she assures “for the first time we are making history of three women in Mexican regional music”.

These quarantine days are helping her organize her entire home.

You are in a very particular room, full of jewels, right?

Yes, this is my “glam room” where I put on my makeup and my hair and also where I keep all my jewelry, and I’m actually cleaning everything right now. This is the room that follows, I started it yesterday, I haven’t finished it, it’s already been a mess right now.

And what do you have up there, are they wigs?

Yes they are wigs, I have about 15, because since I cut my hair and obviously you know that with tweezers and all that damages your hair a lot, then I bought many wigs.

Do you have any jewelry from your mom?

Yes, I have a jewel that she gave me that I found yesterday cleaning. It is this necklace that he gave me with some “earrings”, very delicate, beautiful. He gave it to me out of nowhere, it was not my birthday or anything, he just said “look my daughter, I saw this and I thought of you”.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has been on Keto’s diet for six months and has just set a new goal for herself, while also preparing a recipe book and new album for the summer.

“I have lost about 15 pounds and today I set another goal: I want to lose about 20 pounds, because I feel very good, I love myself as I am. My husband (Lorenzo Méndez), thank God he loves me as I am, but I have that goal and I will do it“

