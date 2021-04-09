The queen had fun making jokes about William and Kate’s wedding cake

According to the documentary, Queen Elizabeth was not at all nervous about her grandson’s wedding, quite the contrary. Fiona Cairns, the mastermind behind the Cambridge eight-story cake, revealed that because their design was so large, they had to remove one of the doors from Buckingham Palace to accommodate the cart in which it was placed.

To give you an idea, the cake measures 3 feet, that is, almost a meter. In the documentary, Fiona said that she was worried about how the monarch would react upon learning that they had to remove a door for the cake to fit. “They told me His Majesty would walk through the door at the top of the Picture Gallery to chat at noon, so no pressure, of course, never having built this cake,” he recalled.