The queen changes men’s attire at the last minute for the funeral

This unusual dress code has been implemented by Harry. After leaving his post as royalty, Prince Harry was stripped of all his honorary military titles —Which the Queen gave him, instead of earning them for his decade of service— hence he would not be allowed to wear the uniform military.

Prince Harry at an event in Westminster in 2019 (WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Many comment that it would be unfair for Prince Harry to be the only person not wearing a military uniform, as served in the Armed Forces for ten yearsHe even toured Afghanistan. But the general rule of thumb for all ex-military men and women is that if you are not actively serving in the Armed Forces, You are not allowed to wear a uniform at events such as funerals or weddings, since he is considered a civilian. What they do allow is to display the medals.