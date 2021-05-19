The queen arrives. ‘Respect’ trailer

MGM has released a new trailer for the Aretha Franklin biopic, ‘Respect‘, a film that stars Jennifer Hudson (‘ Dreamgirls’) as the Queen of Soul. The new trailer is available below.

The film follows the meteoric career of the unrivaled Aretha Franklin, chronicling the extraordinary journey of this music icon in search of her own voice: From her beginnings in her father’s church choir to becoming an international superstar in the that it will be the first authorized feature film based on the life of the artist.

Liesl Tommy (‘Broadway’s Eclipsed’) is the director of this film that has a script by Tracey Scott Wilson (‘The Americans’). It is important to note that it was Franklin herself who personally selected Hudson to star in the film, who will interpret some of the singer’s memorable hits such as “Think”, “Rock Steady” or “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman”.

Regarding the rest of the cast, we will have Forest Whitaker as the Reverend C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Siggers Franklin, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as James Cleveland, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Dmond Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, and John John Hamonovan.

Scott Bernstein (‘Straight Outta Compton’) is the producer of this film that will be released in North American cinemas on August 13 by MGM, while September 3 will be when it arrives in our country under the distribution of Universal Pictures. .

